Cornelius says IAAAF has accepted resignation

Steve Cornelius resigned after the IAAF announced the new regulations which are likely to see some female athletes like Caster Semenya banned unless they under testosterone lowering treatment.

JOHANNESBURG - The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has responded to professor Steve Cornelius, four days after he tendered his resignation from the athletics body's disciplinary tribunal over the new hyperandrogenism rules.

Cornelius says tribunal chair Michael Beloff has now acknowledged his resignation in a letter that the law professor described as "kind".

The professor says he still has faith in Beloff's leadership.

“The chair of the disciplinary committee has replied. He just thanked me for the small contribution that I have made and regrets that I am no longer available. But I really appreciate him, I have the utmost respects for Michael Beloff as an academic and as a lawyer. So I’m sure he will do sterling work as the head of that tribunal.”