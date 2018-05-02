Clean-up operations underway in Siqalo after violent protests
Several vehicles were pelted with stones, and an ATM and a fruit and vegetable stall were torched.
CAPE TOWN - Clean-up operations are underway around Siqalo near Mitchells Plain following violent service delivery protests.
At least 30 people have been arrested after violent demonstrations flared up overnight and continued on Wednesday.
The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana said: “The arrested persons will be charged with public violence. They will appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court soon. An appeal has been made to those who participate in protests to respect the rules of law.”
#Siqaloprotest Residents marching through the streets of Mitchells Plain. GLS pic.twitter.com/boCE8EGCbf— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 2, 2018
Some residents say the City of Cape Town has failed them.
“The City of Cape Town is busy playing hide and seek while we wait for their response. When it rains, we’re like frogs in this area.”
Ward Councillor Elton Jansen says he will meet with the community on Wednesday afternoon.
“They are currently on private land. I’ve met with the property owners to ask them to allow us to bring services on the land, and they’ve refused.”
Chairperson of the Mitchells Plain Residents United Association Norman Jantjies says the government must intervene.
“The city should seriously engage the community and seek solutions because those people need proper houses and services. That’s the city’s mandate to deliver.”
Authorities continue to keep an eye on the Siqalo Informal Settlement.
The city’s Maxine Bezuidenhout said: “Jakes Gerwel Drive on the R300 has been opened to traffic.”
