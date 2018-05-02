Charges against Nafiz Modack, co-accused withdrawn
CT security boss Nafiz Modack and his co-accused Jacques Cronje had been charged with intimidation & attempted extortion relating to an incident involving the grand nightclub in Rivonia.
JOHANNESBURG - Charges have been withdrawn in a Johannesburg court against Cape Town security boss Nafiz Modack and his co-accused Jacques Cronje.
The two had been charged with intimidation and attempted extortion relating to an incident involving the grand nightclub in Rivonia.
Charges were on Wednesday morning withdrawn against Modack and Cronje because of an apparent lack of evidence against the two men.
They had previously been released on bail of R10,000 each after the magistrate found that the case presented against them was "extremely poor".
The two were accused of intimidating and attempting to extort Andrew Phillips from The Grand in Rivonia by trying to force him to hire their security services.
The incident occurred last year.
Police believe that Modack is behind a new faction that is trying to take control of nightclub security in both Cape Town and Johannesburg and is accused of running an extortion racket.
His case in Cape Town on similar charges is still ongoing.
Popular in Local
-
Thabazimbi wildlife park owner survives lion attack incident
-
MUT student shot dead allegedly by ex-boyfriend
-
Police investigating cause of Akhumzi Jezile’s fatal car crash
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 1 May 2018
-
Sandile Mantsoe guilty of Karabo Mokoena's murder
-
Karabo Mokoena’s family welcomes guilty verdict for her killer
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.