Charges against Nafiz Modack, co-accused withdrawn

CT security boss Nafiz Modack and his co-accused Jacques Cronje had been charged with intimidation & attempted extortion relating to an incident involving the grand nightclub in Rivonia.

JOHANNESBURG - Charges have been withdrawn in a Johannesburg court against Cape Town security boss Nafiz Modack and his co-accused Jacques Cronje.

The two had been charged with intimidation and attempted extortion relating to an incident involving the grand nightclub in Rivonia.

Charges were on Wednesday morning withdrawn against Modack and Cronje because of an apparent lack of evidence against the two men.

They had previously been released on bail of R10,000 each after the magistrate found that the case presented against them was "extremely poor".

The two were accused of intimidating and attempting to extort Andrew Phillips from The Grand in Rivonia by trying to force him to hire their security services.

The incident occurred last year.

Police believe that Modack is behind a new faction that is trying to take control of nightclub security in both Cape Town and Johannesburg and is accused of running an extortion racket.

His case in Cape Town on similar charges is still ongoing.