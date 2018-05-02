Caster Semenya: I accept myself, I am proud of myself
Caster Semenya appeared to be hitting back at the athletics body when she tweeted: 'God made me the way I am, and I accept myself.
JOHANNESBURG – Caster Semenya’s tweets give a sense of her thoughts on the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF)'s new regulations that could see her and other female athletes forced to undergo testosterone-reducing therapy if they wish to continue to compete under its banner.
Semenya, who has been relatively quiet considering the uproar that followed the association’s announcement of the new rule, appeared to be hitting back at the athletics body when she tweeted: God made me the way I am, and I accept myself.”
#ChooseDay pic.twitter.com/wejUzWs23f— Caster Semenya (@caster800m) May 1, 2018
Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa said she would take up the matter with the IAAF and the country’s calling the policy "sexist, racial and homophobic".
The reigning world and Olympic middle-distance champion’s career is back in the spotlight with the hyperandrogenism rule perceived to be targeting her as it applies to events from 400m to the mile, including 400m, hurdles races, 800m, 1500m, one-mile races and combined events over the same distances.
Semenya takes a swipe at naysayers in a few tweets, letting them know that their opinions will not shake her.
At the same time, Pretoria law professor Steve Cornelius says he’s heard from the IAAF four days after he resigned from the athletics body’s disciplinary tribunal over the new regulations.
In his letter, Cornelius said he could not; in good conscience; continue to associate himself with “an organisation that insists on ostracising certain individuals, all of them female, for no reason other than being what they were born to be."
My colleague Steve Cornelius shows why integrity and fairness cannot serve anachronistic and prejudicial ideas in self-regulation. #IAAF #Semenya #sportslaw pic.twitter.com/1ngchAyY1e— Gregory Ioannidis (@LawTop20) April 29, 2018
Now he says the disciplinary tribunal’s head Michael Beloff has written to him acknowledging the resignation, adding that he regrets that Cornelius would no longer be available to serve in the tribunal which he joined late last year.
The professor says he believes the international community will challenge the new rule which comes into effect in November 2018 overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
