Banda says she has proof corruption claims against her politically motivated
Former Malawi president Joyce Banda says she’s come home to reorganise the People’s Party she founded when she broke from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party in 2012.
PRETORIA – Back home after four years in exile, Malawi’s former president Joyce Banda says she has evidence that corruption allegations against her were politically motivated.
She’s clearly leaving the door open for another run at the presidency in a year’s time.
She left escaping corruption charges that she now says she can prove were politically motivated.
Authorities say that the arrest warrant issued against her is still force.
At 68, Banda is guarded about her personal political plans.
She says that her party will have to decide at a congress if they want her to run in elections scheduled for May 2019.
