Banda says she has proof corruption claims against her politically motivated

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
Go

Banda says she has proof corruption claims against her politically motivated

Former Malawi president Joyce Banda says she’s come home to reorganise the People’s Party she founded when she broke from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party in 2012.

FILE: Former President of Malawi, Joyce Banda. Picture: AFP
FILE: Former President of Malawi, Joyce Banda. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

PRETORIA – Back home after four years in exile, Malawi’s former president Joyce Banda says she has evidence that corruption allegations against her were politically motivated.

She’s clearly leaving the door open for another run at the presidency in a year’s time.

Banda says that she’s come home to reorganise the People’s Party she founded when she broke from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party in 2012.

She left escaping corruption charges that she now says she can prove were politically motivated.

Authorities say that the arrest warrant issued against her is still force.

At 68, Banda is guarded about her personal political plans.

She says that her party will have to decide at a congress if they want her to run in elections scheduled for May 2019.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA