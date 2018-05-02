Baby (1), caretaker kidnapped in Brackendowns

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the kidnappers have made contact, demanding a hefty ransom for the child's safe return.

JOHANNESBURG - A one-year-old baby and her caretaker have been kidnapped in Brackendowns in Ekurhuleni.

Police say the domestic helper went out with the baby earlier on Wednesday but didn't return.

Police's Lungelo Dlamini said: “At this stage, we don’t know what the motive for the kidnapping is but we’re following several leads to find the victims.”