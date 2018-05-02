Popular Topics
Authorities still probing motive behind violent N3 protests

Thirty-five trucks were set alight and looted, forcing officials to close the busy highway in both directions for most of Monday.

A burning truck on the N3 near Durban. Picture: Supplied
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Authorities are still investigating the reason behind the weekends violent protest at the N3's Mooi River Toll Plaza.

Thirty-five trucks were set alight and looted, forcing officials to close the busy highway in both directions for most of Monday.

The KwaZulu-Natal Transport Department says that the protests are over the employment of foreign nationals.

However, the Road Freight Association's Gavin Kelly says that there's no substantial proof that the protest was sparked by employing foreigners.

“There still seems to be a little bit of confusion as to exactly what’s kept all this off. Most truck companies are saying they’ve got very few foreigners on their books and can’t understand why this is happening."

