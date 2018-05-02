ATM, vehicle torched in Mitchells Plain protests

It is still not known what fueled the violence.

CAPE TOWN - Violent protests in Mitchells Plain have seen an ATM, shop and vehicle come under attack.

The city law enforcement unit's Wayne Dyason:

"An ATM at the Caltex garage, a fruit and vegetable store and a vehicle have all been set alight. An ATM has been vadalised, a shop stoned and an amaPela taxi has also been stoned. The traffic lights have also been damaged."

A number of roads have been closed as the City of Cape Town's Richard Coleman explains.

"Jakes Gerwel Drive is closed between the R300 and Highlands Drive. We also have other closures which are at Weltevreden and Morgenster, Varkensvlei and Weltevreden and Highlands Drive and Fulham Road. We ask motorists to please be cautious in that area."