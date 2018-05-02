Armenia opposition leader calls one-day pause in protests
Nikol Pashinyan he said he would be seeking more details and specific guarantees.
YEREVAN - Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday declared a one-day pause in nationwide protests to give him time to discuss with the ruling party if it is willing to back his bid to become prime minister.
Earlier, the leader of the ruling Republican Party in parliament said that its lawmakers would back whoever was nominated for prime minister. It said it would not put forward its own nominee, and Pashinyan is so far the only candidate.
Pashinyan, speaking to supporters at a rally in the capital, said that statement indicated the Republican Party, which has a majority in parliament, would back him. But he said he would be seeking more details and specific guarantees.
