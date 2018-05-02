Andile Jali set for PSL return with top side

Jali has been in Belgium since January 2014, moving there from Orlando Pirates, whom he helped bag the famous double treble.

JOHANNESBURG – Bafana Bafana midfielder Andile Jali will be back in the Absa Premiership from the 2018/2019 after terminating his contract with KV Oostende in Belgium and deciding to come back home.

He played a vital part of the Oostende team that finished 5th in the 2015/2016 Belgian Pro League season – his second campaign out there and then also helped the side make it into the 2017/2018 Europa League qualifiers, where they lost to Marseille in the third qualifying round.

Jali’s agent Mike Makaab has told EWN Sport that the 28-year-old will end up with one of the top three clubs; Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates or Kaizer Chiefs.

“We are in talks with the three top clubs in South Africa, but nothing has been taken to a level where we are dotting the Is and crossing the Ts. We’re still in the preliminary stages of our discussions.”

Makaab goes on to say that Jali didn’t want to be away from home anymore because he has a young family that he wants to be close to.

“Andile just felt that it’s time for him to make a change and honestly he just wanted to be back home, close to his family. He’s married now and has young children and it was important to be close to them, provided we can find a suitable deal for him.”

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has given his thoughts about signing Jali, saying that it’s not that simple to bring in a player coming back from Europe, especially when things are going so well at the club.

The Matatiele-born player grabbed Pirates’ attention in 2009 when he shone for the University of Pretoria in the Nedbank Cup that year. He then on to win the 2010 and 2011 league titles, the 2010 MTN 8, the 2011 Nedbank Cup and Telkom Knockout trophies and then finished his Pirates career off with a 2013 Caf Champions League runner-up medal.