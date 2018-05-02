ANC task team proposes dates for KZN elective conference
This follows a visit to KZN by the ANC’s national working committee, who split themselves across the regions in order to assess their state of readiness to hold a conference.
DURBAN – After tit-for-tat court battles between African National Congress (ANC) factions in KwaZulu-Natal, the task team there is proposing to host a new elective conference between 18 and 20 May.
A meeting with leaders was held on Monday where it was discussed that nine regional conferences would precede the provincial gathering within the next two weekends.
The decision on when and if a provincial election will go ahead is yet to be approved by the NEC.
With those who have always backed former president Jacob Zuma wanting to have an elective conference this month, questions have been raised about why KZN seems to be in a hurry to have this gathering.
So, what’s the rush?
Those supporting Cyril Ramaphosa say that the previous pro-Zuma executive is "building a case" by quickly hosting regional conferences.
This is so that at least 70% of the branches call for a provincial conference legitimately electing them and ultimately squashing the impact of whatever outcome from the court case which will still be appealed.
This is also why former CR17 campaigners say issues of gatekeeping have continued in order to manipulate the process again.
But the pro-Zuma faction says it wants to have a provincial conference now, in order to have a formal leadership to oversee the election machinery as campaigning for 2019 elections get underway.
