Alleged Glebelands hitman remanded behind bars
KwaZulu-Natal police say 38-year-old Bongani Mbele remained elusive until he was tracked down in Harding on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - The alleged hitman most wanted by police for his links to the murders at the infamous Glebelands Hostel will remain behind bars until next week after being denied bail on Wednesday.
KwaZulu-Natal police say 38-year-old Bongani Mbele remained elusive until he was tracked down in Harding on Tuesday.
He appeared in the Umlazi Magistrates Court on Wednesday on charges of attempted murder for shooting a resident in 2016.
The police's Thulani Zwane said: “A 38-year-old man known as Bongani Mbele appeared today in the Umlazi Magistrates Court facing charges of attempted murder. He was remanded back to custody until 10 May for further investigation.”
Mbele also faces murder charges for shooting two Glebelands residents in Montclair in 2015.
At the same time, another seven suspects linked to murders at Glebelands were also denied bail last week.
Popular in Local
-
MUT student shot dead allegedly by ex-boyfriend
-
Thabazimbi wildlife park owner survives lion attack incident
-
Police investigating cause of Akhumzi Jezile’s fatal car crash
-
‘I was a positive influence on Karabo Mokoena’
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 1 May 2018
-
Sandile Mantsoe guilty of Karabo Mokoena's murder
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.