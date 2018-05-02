Alleged Glebelands hitman remanded behind bars

KwaZulu-Natal police say 38-year-old Bongani Mbele remained elusive until he was tracked down in Harding on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The alleged hitman most wanted by police for his links to the murders at the infamous Glebelands Hostel will remain behind bars until next week after being denied bail on Wednesday.

KwaZulu-Natal police say 38-year-old Bongani Mbele remained elusive until he was tracked down in Harding on Tuesday.

He appeared in the Umlazi Magistrates Court on Wednesday on charges of attempted murder for shooting a resident in 2016.

The police's Thulani Zwane said: “A 38-year-old man known as Bongani Mbele appeared today in the Umlazi Magistrates Court facing charges of attempted murder. He was remanded back to custody until 10 May for further investigation.”

Mbele also faces murder charges for shooting two Glebelands residents in Montclair in 2015.

At the same time, another seven suspects linked to murders at Glebelands were also denied bail last week.