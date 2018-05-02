Abraham Mahlangu takes reins as new acting Sassa CEO
Former interim CEO Pearl Bhengu has apparently asked to return to KwaZulu-Natal, where she previously served as Sassa regional manager.
CAPE TOWN - Abraham Mahlangu has been formally announced as the new acting boss of the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).
Former interim CEO Pearl Bhengu has apparently asked to return to KwaZulu-Natal where she previously served as Sassa regional manager.
The announcement was made at a meeting of MPs on Wednesday morning, where the social grant payment matter is being discussed.
Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu: "One of the things I came across, is that in the process there were people who would take R10 from beneficiaries. There's been an abusive approach to when it comes to the various pay points."
