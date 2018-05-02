8 of 56 arrested for N3 violence formally charged

Several trucks were torched and looted on Sunday night forcing officials to close the busy highway in both directions for almost a day.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal police say eight of the 56 people arrested in connection with the Mooi River Toll Plaza violence have been formally charged in court.

The police's Thembeka Mbhele says the suspects, including two minors, have been charged with theft after they were found in possession of suspected stolen property.

“Six of them appeared in court and two will appear in the chamber to be released to their guardians. The case has been remanded to Monday for further investigation and bail application.”