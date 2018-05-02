4 linked to Winelands cash-in-transit heist arrested
According to police, the security armoured vehicle was accosted by three private vehicles, forcing it to stop.
CAPE TOWN - Four people have been arrested in connection with a cash-in-transit heist along the R44 between Wellington and Klapmuts.
The heist took place on Monday evening.
According to police, the security armoured vehicle was accosted by three vehicles, forcing it to stop after it was shot at several times.
An undisclosed amount of money and a firearm were taken.
The Hawks’ Philani Nkwalase says one of the men was arrested in Paarl and the other three were arrested in Embekweni after a shootout with police.
“A 50-year-old suspect was arrested in Paarl. One assault rifle, a pistol, undisclosed amount of money and a vehicle allegedly used during the heist were seized. Further investigation resulted in the arrest of three suspects, aged between 31 and 52.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.