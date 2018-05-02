4 linked to Winelands cash-in-transit heist arrested

According to police, the security armoured vehicle was accosted by three private vehicles, forcing it to stop.

CAPE TOWN - Four people have been arrested in connection with a cash-in-transit heist along the R44 between Wellington and Klapmuts.

The heist took place on Monday evening.

According to police, the security armoured vehicle was accosted by three vehicles, forcing it to stop after it was shot at several times.

An undisclosed amount of money and a firearm were taken.

The Hawks’ Philani Nkwalase says one of the men was arrested in Paarl and the other three were arrested in Embekweni after a shootout with police.

“A 50-year-old suspect was arrested in Paarl. One assault rifle, a pistol, undisclosed amount of money and a vehicle allegedly used during the heist were seized. Further investigation resulted in the arrest of three suspects, aged between 31 and 52.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)