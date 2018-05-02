2 accused guilty of robbing, killing Zarah Hector

Judgement has been handed down in the Western Cape High Court.

CAPE TOWN - Two men accused of killing Kuils River mom Zarah Hector have been found guilty of her murder and robbing her in March 2016.

Days later her body was found wrapped in plastic, in bushes on a farm near Paarl.

Judgement has been handed down to Renaldo van Rooyen and Tawfeeq Ebrahim in the Western Cape High Court.

Van Rooyen and Ebrahim sat quietly as they listened intently to Judge Lister Nuku's judgement.

Their relatives filled the public gallery.

Judge Nuku has accepted evidence from the State that Hector was last seen alive at Van Rooyen's house, in the company of the two accused.

The court has found that after disposing of her body, the two men tried to sell the BMW Z3 she was last seen driving.

The car was found abandoned in Salt River, a few days after Hector was reported missing.

She had been bludgeoned to death, with the murder weapon believed to have been a hammer.

The case resumes on Monday for sentencing proceedings.