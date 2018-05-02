1 injured as police fire rubber bullets in Soweto protest
JOHANNESBURG - At least one woman has been injured in the latest round of rubber bullets fired by police in the south of Johannesburg.
Officers are trying to restore calm to several communities including parts of Soweto, Freedom Park and Lenasia where residents have been protesting since early Wednesday morning.
Demonstrators are demanding that government deliver on promises of housing and provide services.
#JHBsouth Police are firing rubber bullets again. At least one woman has been injured. ML pic.twitter.com/NkxdeysDgp— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 2, 2018
#JHBsouth Police and metro police cleaning the road. pic.twitter.com/cyKw6Ga7c1— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 2, 2018
#JHBsouth Police are trying to remove a burning tyre from the Golden Highway. ML pic.twitter.com/xhWu1F0Ldl— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 2, 2018
