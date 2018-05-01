WorkersDay: Samwu pays tribute to 51 bus crash victims

The bus they were travelling in was en route to a Workers Day rally in QwaQwa when the vehicle plunged into a dam in 2003.

JOHANNESBURG - With the country marking Workers’ Day, the South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) is paying tribute to the 51 people who died in a 2003 bus crash in the Free State.

The victims were members of the workers' union.

Samwu's Papikie Mohale says the deceased should always be remembered and honoured.

“In honouring them, we urge all our members and workers, in general, to go out in their numbers and attend May Day rallies which are organised by Cosatu across the country.”