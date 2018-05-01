#WorkersDay: Samwu pays tribute to 51 bus crash victims
The bus they were travelling in was en route to a Workers Day rally in QwaQwa when the vehicle plunged into a dam in 2003.
JOHANNESBURG - With the country marking Workers’ Day, the South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) is paying tribute to the 51 people who died in a 2003 bus crash in the Free State.
The victims were members of the workers' union.
The bus they were travelling in was en route to a Workers Day rally in QwaQwa when the vehicle plunged into a dam.
Samwu's Papikie Mohale says the deceased should always be remembered and honoured.
“In honouring them, we urge all our members and workers, in general, to go out in their numbers and attend May Day rallies which are organised by Cosatu across the country.”
Popular in Local
-
Police investigating cause of Akhumzi Jezile’s fatal car crash
-
Bus companies still willing to negotiate to end strike
-
3 more arrested for Moses Mabhida Stadium violence
-
Protest prompts closure of section of N2 in CT
-
R1.8m drug bust at OR Tambo Airport
-
[UPDATE] Mabuza: Our differences must not divide us
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.