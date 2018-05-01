'We have to work together, unite to build better SA & economy'

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says great strides have been made since 1994 to transform the laws that favour workers in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete and chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Thandi Modise have acknowledged that more still needs to be done to ensure that the working class enjoy fruits of the country’s democracy.

“Because of our history, we as South Africans have no option but to work together, unite to build a better country and an economy that takes care of its people, by absorbing more people into the labour market and guaranteeing their job security.”

Mothapo says Parliament continues to improve the legislative landscape to consolidate workers’ victories and rights.