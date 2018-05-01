'We have to work together, unite to build better SA & economy'
Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says great strides have been made since 1994 to transform the laws that favour workers in the country.
JOHANNESBURG - National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete and chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Thandi Modise have acknowledged that more still needs to be done to ensure that the working class enjoy fruits of the country’s democracy.
Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says great strides have been made since 1994 to transform the laws that favour workers in the country.
“Because of our history, we as South Africans have no option but to work together, unite to build a better country and an economy that takes care of its people, by absorbing more people into the labour market and guaranteeing their job security.”
Mothapo says Parliament continues to improve the legislative landscape to consolidate workers’ victories and rights.
Popular in Local
-
Police investigating cause of Akhumzi Jezile’s fatal car crash
-
Bus companies still willing to negotiate to end strike
-
3 more arrested for Moses Mabhida Stadium violence
-
Protest prompts closure of section of N2 in CT
-
R1.8m drug bust at OR Tambo Airport
-
[UPDATE] Mabuza: Our differences must not divide us
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.