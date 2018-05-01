Popular Topics
WC dam levels show slight improvement

Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau says it will still take time for water levels to rise substantially.

A view of Steenbras Dam. Picture: EWN.
A view of Steenbras Dam. Picture: EWN.
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The Water and Sanitation Department says dam levels in the Western Cape have shown a slight improvement following the rain last week.

The dam levels have risen from 15.8% to 16.6% since then.

Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau says it will still take time for water levels to rise substantially.

“Based on the rainfall season that’s starting for the Western Cape, as well as assisted by reduced consumptions, we should be able to see a good point somewhere around the middle of June.”

On Monday, Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell reiterated a call on citizens to continue saving water.

Level 6B water restrictions are still being enforced in Cape Town, with residents still only allowed to use 50 litres of water a day.

Additional reporting by Graig-Lee Smith

