WC dam levels show slight improvement
Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau says it will still take time for water levels to rise substantially.
CAPE TOWN - The Water and Sanitation Department says dam levels in the Western Cape have shown a slight improvement following the rain last week.
The dam levels have risen from 15.8% to 16.6% since then.
“Based on the rainfall season that’s starting for the Western Cape, as well as assisted by reduced consumptions, we should be able to see a good point somewhere around the middle of June.”
On Monday, Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell reiterated a call on citizens to continue saving water.
Level 6B water restrictions are still being enforced in Cape Town, with residents still only allowed to use 50 litres of water a day.
Additional reporting by Graig-Lee Smith
