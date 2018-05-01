Vredendal traffic cop appears in court on fraud and corruption charges
Andre Dirkse and co-accused Rayven Karstens were arrested last week following a probe by the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation Unit.
CAPE TOWN – A Vredendal traffic officer and a co-accused have appeared in court on charges of fraud and corruption.
Officials uncovered fraudulent roadworthy dealings.
It's alleged Karstens acted as a middle man and received payments from clients to arrange roadworthy certificates from Dirkse.
The men were each granted bail of R1,500 and the matter was postponed to next month for further investigation.
