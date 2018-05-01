[UPDATE] Mabuza: Our differences must not divide us
Deputy President David Mabuza has been addressing hundreds of Cosatu members at Curries Fountain at the Durban leg of the Workers' Day commemorations.
DURBAN - African National Congress (ANC) Deputy President David Mabuza says the unity among the alliance partners needs to be restored even more so ahead of 2019’s general elections.
He has urged workers to go out in their numbers to campaign for the ANC.
“We call for unity within our ranks. Our differences must not divide us. We’ve got many more challenges ahead of us and it’s important to forge unity.”
Hundreds of Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) affiliates marched through the Durban CBD as a part of the nationwide Workers' Day demonstrations.
After a slow start to the march on Tuesday morning, hundreds later made their way through the Durban CBD, with the final destination being Curries Fountain.
#MayDay #Durban Street vendors and taxi drivers look on as the leaders walk through the market in downtown Durban. ZN pic.twitter.com/agwZAY3AmK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 1, 2018
The venue has a historical significance as it’s where Cosatu was launched in 1985 and it’s also fondly known as the workers’ stadium.
Mabuza is on the programme as the senior affiliate from the African National Congress. Provincial leaders including KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu are also present.
#MayDay KZN Provincial Task team convenor Mike Mabuyakhulu says the “struggle continues” and also believes President Cyril Ramaphosa will win the hearts and minds of workers during his address in the Eastern Cape today. ZN pic.twitter.com/RmANlr0oIY— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 1, 2018
Also marching on Tuesday are some church leaders who’ve been staunch allies of former president Jacob Zuma, giving prayers to accused number one outside the Durban High Court in April.
#MayDay Among the leaders here include members of the clergy who had showed support to Former President Jacob Zuma in court in April. KZN premier Willies Mchunu , health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo and Carl Neuhaus are here from the ANC. KZN SANCO’s Richard Hlophe is also here. ZN pic.twitter.com/2JPlFzHXPY— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 1, 2018
