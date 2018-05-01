UK lawmakers prepared to summon Zuckerberg over data scandal
The social network has faced questions on both sides of the Atlantic over how millions of users’ details got into the hands of political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.
LONDON - British parliamentarians said they were prepared to issue a formal summons for Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg to appear before them and answer questions over a data scandal which has engulfed the technology giant.
Zuckerberg previously declined to come in person to answer questions from British lawmakers, instead of sending Facebook’s Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer to face a four-hour grilling last month. Schroepfer apologized for errors made by the firm and vowed to do more to improve transparency.
But the head of parliament’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sports Committee Damian Collins said on Tuesday he still wanted Zuckerberg to appear before lawmakers, ideally by 24 May and listed 39 questions or points which remained unanswered.
“While Mr Zuckerberg does not normally come under the jurisdiction of the UK parliament, he will do so the next time he enters the country,” Collins wrote in a letter.
“We hope that he will respond positively to our request, but if not the Committee will resolve to issue a formal summons for him to appear when he is next in the UK.”
