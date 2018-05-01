Popular Topics
Trump sends Buhari back home with stern warnings

Donald Trump says the US will invest in Nigeria if Muhammadu Buhari tears down trade barriers and creates a level playing field thereby allowing better access for the American goods.

US President Donald Trump and Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari shake hands as they take part in a joint press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House on 30 April, 2018 in Washington, DC. Picture: AFP.
US President Donald Trump and Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari shake hands as they take part in a joint press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House on 30 April, 2018 in Washington, DC. Picture: AFP.
2 hours ago

PRETORIA – After their meeting in Washington on Monday night, US President Donald Trump has sent his Nigerian counterpart Muhammadu Buhari home with two stern warnings: drop the trade barriers for US goods into the African giant and stop the persecution of Christians.

Buhari gave his host an opportunity to lambaste what he called weak and obsolete immigration laws necessitating the building of a wall along the Mexican border.

But it was on protecting Christians in Nigeria that Trump was toughest.

Trump says the US will invest in Nigeria if Buhari tears down trade barriers and creates a level playing field thereby allowing better access for the American goods.

