Trump sends Buhari back home with stern warnings
Donald Trump says the US will invest in Nigeria if Muhammadu Buhari tears down trade barriers and creates a level playing field thereby allowing better access for the American goods.
PRETORIA – After their meeting in Washington on Monday night, US President Donald Trump has sent his Nigerian counterpart Muhammadu Buhari home with two stern warnings: drop the trade barriers for US goods into the African giant and stop the persecution of Christians.
Buhari gave his host an opportunity to lambaste what he called weak and obsolete immigration laws necessitating the building of a wall along the Mexican border.
But it was on protecting Christians in Nigeria that Trump was toughest.
