Traffic volumes on N3 highway expected to rise
All lanes at the Mooi River Toll Plaza have now been re-opened following Sunday night’s violent protest.
JOHANNESBURG - Traffic volumes on the N3 highway towards Gauteng are expected to reach about 2,000 cars per hour later on Tuesday as many holidaymakers travel back home after the long weekend.
Several trucks were set alight and looted, forcing officials to close the busy highway in both directions.
On Monday night, authorities managed to clear the debris and now it’s open to traffic.
The N3 Toll Concession's Con Roux said: “We’re expecting traffic volumes in access of 2,000 vehicles an hour heading North, so it’s going to be a hectic day on the roads.”
