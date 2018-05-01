Sdumo Dlamini slams infighting among Cosatu affiliates

In his support for the implementation of the national minimum wage, Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini says it will be aiding those who earn below the threshold.

JOHANNESBURG - Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) president Sdumo Dlamini has spoken against infighting among the federation’s affiliates, urging members to stay focused on advancing the needs of workers.

Speaking at the May Day rally in Port Elizabeth, Dlamini said Cosatu remains a formidable force in representing workers.

In his support for the implementation of the national minimum wage, Dlamini says it will be aiding those who earn below the threshold.

“Our workers who’ve been excluded by being paid peanuts and some who earn less than R1,000 a month will indeed see an increase of over R2,500 in their pockets.”

Dlamini also told Ramaphosa that the federation rallies behind the African National Congress’ 54th congress resolutions on land expropriation without compensations and the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank, among other things.

“We heard the branches of the ANC saying let’s prioritise job creation and create more decent jobs.”