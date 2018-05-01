Popular Topics
RFA disputes claims employment of foreign drivers behind Mooi River attack

Several trucks were set alight, and looted on Sunday night, forcing officials to close the busy highway in both directions for almost a day.

KwaZulu-Natal police monitoring the situation on the N3’s Mooi River Toll Plaza following an attack on heavy-duty vehicles. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter.
KwaZulu-Natal police monitoring the situation on the N3’s Mooi River Toll Plaza following an attack on heavy-duty vehicles. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter.
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Road Freight Association (RFA) says there’s still confusion about exactly why trucks were torched on the N3’s Mooi River Toll Plaza as there’s no proof that it’s about foreigners being employed.

Several trucks were set alight and looted on Sunday night, forcing officials to close the busy highway in both directions for almost a day.

The KwaZulu-Natal Transport Department says truck drivers and members of the public torched the heavy-duty vehicles over the employment of foreign nationals.

Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant says a meeting is being arranged to get to the bottom of the protest.

However, the Road Freight Association’s Gavin Kelly says the issue around employing foreigners may not be the reason.

“We cannot find any sort of substantial proof behind that statement. There are a number of foreign drivers who operate cross-border [fleets] into neighbouring countries. There are very few foreigner drivers operating South African fleets, it’s mostly South Africans.”

All lanes have since been opened to traffic at the Mooi River Toll Plaza, but officials have warned that traffic volumes will increase on Tuesday as holidaymakers travel back to Gauteng.

