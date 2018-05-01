RFA disputes claims employment of foreign drivers behind Mooi River attack
Several trucks were set alight, and looted on Sunday night, forcing officials to close the busy highway in both directions for almost a day.
JOHANNESBURG - The Road Freight Association (RFA) says there’s still confusion about exactly why trucks were torched on the N3’s Mooi River Toll Plaza as there’s no proof that it’s about foreigners being employed.
Several trucks were set alight and looted on Sunday night, forcing officials to close the busy highway in both directions for almost a day.
The KwaZulu-Natal Transport Department says truck drivers and members of the public torched the heavy-duty vehicles over the employment of foreign nationals.
Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant says a meeting is being arranged to get to the bottom of the protest.
However, the Road Freight Association’s Gavin Kelly says the issue around employing foreigners may not be the reason.
“We cannot find any sort of substantial proof behind that statement. There are a number of foreign drivers who operate cross-border [fleets] into neighbouring countries. There are very few foreigner drivers operating South African fleets, it’s mostly South Africans.”
All lanes have since been opened to traffic at the Mooi River Toll Plaza, but officials have warned that traffic volumes will increase on Tuesday as holidaymakers travel back to Gauteng.
Popular in Local
-
Police investigating cause of Akhumzi Jezile’s fatal car crash
-
‘Minimum wage of R3,5K same as slave’s salary’
-
WC dam levels show slight improvement
-
Armed men rob social grant payout point in Stellenbosch
-
Akhumzi Jezile to be laid to rest on Saturday
-
Possible shutdown looms at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.