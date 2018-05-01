Report: 51 killed on Gauteng roads over long weekend

The preliminary report states that 51 people have lost their lives and 252 drunk drivers have been arrested.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng provincial government has expressed disappointment at the growing number of road fatalities following the long weekend.

A spokesperson for the Department of Community Safety, Ofentse Morwane, said: “We want to caution visitors using our roads to various destinations to do so safely and obey the rules of the road.”