Relative welcomes arrest of suspect in Ncedo Katoyi murder
Constable Ncedo Katoyi was shot and killed while responding to a complaint in Site C in April.
CAPE TOWN - A relative of a murdered Khayelitsha police officer has welcomed the arrest of one of his alleged killers.
The 32-year-old suspect appeared in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court on Monday.
His service pistol was also stolen.
The slain police officer’s brother-in-law, Monwabisi Jobela, says the family is relieved that at least one suspect is behind bars in connection with Katoyi’s murder.
“After being informed that someone has been arrested, we believe there’s hope now.”
Police believe a group of six gunmen ambushed Katoyi and his partner who was wounded in the attack.
The investigation is ongoing.
WATCH: Police minister visits the family of the slain officer
