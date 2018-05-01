R1.8m drug bust at OR Tambo Airport

The suspect was arrested and will appear in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court soon on charges of possession of illegal drugs.

JOHANNESBURG - The multi-disciplinary approach to safety and security at OR Tambo International Airport is yielding results.

Members SA Police Service crime intelligence and SA Revenue Service Customs intercepted a suspect with drugs worth an estimated R1.8 million in two large parcels at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday.

The 37-year-old suspect from Guatemala was on a flight from São Paulo to Beira, Mozambique.

The passenger did not deny his luggage and a search was conducted.

The search revealed two packages wrapped in foil containing a powder suspected to be cocaine were concealed in a false compartment of his suitcase. This was professionally done to secure the narcotics but was clearly visible on the image analysis after scanning.

The suspect was arrested and will appear in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court soon on charges of possession of illegal drugs.

The police's Katlego Mogale said: “It’s alleged that the suspect was intercepted by the customs’ members as well as SAPS in a crime intelligence drive operation. In his suitcase, which he didn’t deny, there was a hidden compartment where drugs were found wrapped in foil.”