R1.8m drug bust at OR Tambo Airport
The suspect was arrested and will appear in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court soon on charges of possession of illegal drugs.
JOHANNESBURG - The multi-disciplinary approach to safety and security at OR Tambo International Airport is yielding results.
Members SA Police Service crime intelligence and SA Revenue Service Customs intercepted a suspect with drugs worth an estimated R1.8 million in two large parcels at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday.
The 37-year-old suspect from Guatemala was on a flight from São Paulo to Beira, Mozambique.
The passenger did not deny his luggage and a search was conducted.
The search revealed two packages wrapped in foil containing a powder suspected to be cocaine were concealed in a false compartment of his suitcase. This was professionally done to secure the narcotics but was clearly visible on the image analysis after scanning.
The suspect was arrested and will appear in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court soon on charges of possession of illegal drugs.
The police's Katlego Mogale said: “It’s alleged that the suspect was intercepted by the customs’ members as well as SAPS in a crime intelligence drive operation. In his suitcase, which he didn’t deny, there was a hidden compartment where drugs were found wrapped in foil.”
Popular in Local
-
Police investigating cause of Akhumzi Jezile’s fatal car crash
-
Bus companies still willing to negotiate to end strike
-
3 more arrested for Moses Mabhida Stadium violence
-
Protest prompts closure of section of N2 in CT
-
Ramaphosa: United tripartite alliance can help SA defeat poverty, inequality
-
Akhumzi Jezile to be laid to rest on Saturday
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.