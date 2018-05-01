Protest prompts closure of section of N2 in CT

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

Protest prompts closure of section of N2 in CT

A small group of demonstrators are gathered near the Shell Ultra garage, attempting to burn tyres.

A view of a small group of people gathered on the N2 between Baden Powell and Macassar in Cape Town. Picture: @CapeTownFreeway/Twitter.
A view of a small group of people gathered on the N2 between Baden Powell and Macassar in Cape Town. Picture: @CapeTownFreeway/Twitter.
5 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - A section of the N2 between Baden Powell and Macassar has been closed in both directions due to protest action.

A small group of demonstrators are gathered near the Shell Ultra garage, attempting to burn tyres.

The SA Police Service, metro police and traffic officials are on the scene.

Provincial Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said: “The N2 inbound and outbound between Baden Powell and Macassar is currently closed due to protest action. Motorists are urged to make use of alternative routes.”

Meanwhile, officers are still making their presence felt along Military Road and Prince George Drive near Vrygrond.

A woman was slightly injured, and a vehicle petrol-bombed during protests on Monday night.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA