Protest prompts closure of section of N2 in CT
A small group of demonstrators are gathered near the Shell Ultra garage, attempting to burn tyres.
CAPE TOWN - A section of the N2 between Baden Powell and Macassar has been closed in both directions due to protest action.
The SA Police Service, metro police and traffic officials are on the scene.
Provincial Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said: “The N2 inbound and outbound between Baden Powell and Macassar is currently closed due to protest action. Motorists are urged to make use of alternative routes.”
Meanwhile, officers are still making their presence felt along Military Road and Prince George Drive near Vrygrond.
A woman was slightly injured, and a vehicle petrol-bombed during protests on Monday night.
