Possible shutdown looms at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital
Democratic Alliance shadow MEC on Health in Gauteng Jack Bloom says that the proposed shutdown must be prevented.
JOHANNESBURG - Patients at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital are at risk as workers plan to down tools on Wednesday.
The proposed shutdown is in protest of workers not being compensated for working overtime and claims that management was not communicating with them.
“This is a serious threat. The Gauteng Health Department has a court interdict against striking workers and I think they must implement it effectively and make sure that the hospital can function.”
Last week, police fired rubber bullets at striking nurses, general employees and porters.
