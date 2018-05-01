[UPDATE] N3 cleared of debris, all lanes reopened after protest
At least 15 trucks were set alight and 18 others looted during the demonstration which forced the closure of the busy highway at the Mooi River Toll Plaza
JOHANNESBURG – The N3 highway at the Mooi River Toll Plaza has been completely cleared following Sunday night's violent protest.
At least 15 trucks were set alight and 18 others looted during the demonstration which forced the closure of the busy highway in both directions at the Mooi River Toll Plaza.
Truck drivers started torching the vehicles over the employment of foreign nationals.
Fifty-four people were arrested, including truck drivers, for their possible involvement in the violence.
Last night authorities managed to clear the debris and now the road is open to traffic as holiday makers travel back to Gauteng after a long weekend.
The N3 Toll Concession's Con Roux said: “All lanes at the Mooi River Toll Plaza, both in the north and south direction, have been reopened. We had a quiet night last night and the situation right now is that traffic is flowing.”
Roux added that: “There were papers which were partially burnt and flaming up now and again that had to be removed from the roadway. So, it’s been an exceptional effort by a lot of people and I really would like to express appreciation to everybody who worked through the night.”
Traffic volumes are expected to increase later on Tuesday.
