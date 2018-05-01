‘Minimum wage of R3,5K same as slave’s salary’

Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa says some companies can afford R12,500, but opt for large dividends as opposed to paying workers a decent living wage.

JOHANNESBURG - Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) president Joseph Mathunjwa says the national minimum wage of R3,500 is the same as a slave’s salary and has reiterated his call for a minimum wage of R12,500.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has on Tuesday supported the minimum wage, saying it is a start but conceded that it is not enough.

Speaking on 702 on Tuesday afternoon Mathunjwa says workers in Marikana demanded R12,500 already in 2012, and now six years later R3,500 is a slap in the face of workers.

“R12,500 as a minimum wage is achievable. We cannot go back and say R3,500 should be endorsed as the minimum wage in South Africa.”

Amcu members snubbed Tuesday’s Workers’ Day celebrations after making a call to have 12 August to be declared a public holiday in commemoration of the 34 striking mineworkers killed by police in Marikana.