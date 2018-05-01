‘Minimum wage of R3,5K same as slave’s salary’

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

‘Minimum wage of R3,5K same as slave’s salary’

Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa says some companies can afford R12,500, but opt for large dividends as opposed to paying workers a decent living wage.

Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa. Picture: @_AMCU/Twitter.
Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa. Picture: @_AMCU/Twitter.
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) president Joseph Mathunjwa says the national minimum wage of R3,500 is the same as a slave’s salary and has reiterated his call for a minimum wage of R12,500.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has on Tuesday supported the minimum wage, saying it is a start but conceded that it is not enough.

Mathunjwa says some companies can afford R12,500, but opt for large dividends as opposed to paying workers a decent living wage.

Speaking on 702 on Tuesday afternoon Mathunjwa says workers in Marikana demanded R12,500 already in 2012, and now six years later R3,500 is a slap in the face of workers.

“R12,500 as a minimum wage is achievable. We cannot go back and say R3,500 should be endorsed as the minimum wage in South Africa.”

Amcu members snubbed Tuesday’s Workers’ Day celebrations after making a call to have 12 August to be declared a public holiday in commemoration of the 34 striking mineworkers killed by police in Marikana.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA