‘Minimum wage of R3,5K same as slave’s salary’
Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa says some companies can afford R12,500, but opt for large dividends as opposed to paying workers a decent living wage.
JOHANNESBURG - Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) president Joseph Mathunjwa says the national minimum wage of R3,500 is the same as a slave’s salary and has reiterated his call for a minimum wage of R12,500.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has on Tuesday supported the minimum wage, saying it is a start but conceded that it is not enough.
Mathunjwa says some companies can afford R12,500, but opt for large dividends as opposed to paying workers a decent living wage.
Speaking on 702 on Tuesday afternoon Mathunjwa says workers in Marikana demanded R12,500 already in 2012, and now six years later R3,500 is a slap in the face of workers.
“R12,500 as a minimum wage is achievable. We cannot go back and say R3,500 should be endorsed as the minimum wage in South Africa.”
Amcu members snubbed Tuesday’s Workers’ Day celebrations after making a call to have 12 August to be declared a public holiday in commemoration of the 34 striking mineworkers killed by police in Marikana.
Popular in Local
-
Police investigating cause of Akhumzi Jezile’s fatal car crash
-
WC dam levels show slight improvement
-
Armed men rob social grant payout point in Stellenbosch
-
Akhumzi Jezile to be laid to rest on Saturday
-
CT resident blames faulty WMD for R50K water bill
-
Possible shutdown looms at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.