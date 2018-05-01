Man arrested with dagga worth R1.4m due in court

The 35-year-old suspect was also charged with reckless and negligent driving after crashing his car while trying to flee from police.

CAPE TOWN - A man is due to appear in the George Magistrate's Court on Thursday after he was caught with dagga worth R1.4 million.

Ntsikelelo Ngindana was arrested on N2 near Garden Route Mall last week.

The 35-year-old suspect was also charged with reckless and negligent driving after crashing his car while trying to flee from police.