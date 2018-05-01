Labour Minister remains positive bus strike will end soon

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

Labour Minister remains positive bus strike will end soon

This comes as bus employers say they are still open to negotiations with unions in a bid to end the nationwide strike that's now in the third week.

Mildred Oliphant. Picture: GCIS.
Mildred Oliphant. Picture: GCIS.
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant says she remains positive that the bus strike will come to an end soon.

This comes as bus employers say they are still open to negotiations with unions in a bid to end the nationwide strike that's now in the third week.

Workers are demanding a 9.5% wage hike while the employer is offering 7%.

Oliphant says she's waiting for feedback from a meeting held on Monday about the way forward.

“There was only one issue that was outstanding but I believe that they will be able to resolve it. So, I hope yesterday they have dealt with the issues. But I’m looking forward to hearing maybe the positive news, but I’m still waiting.”

At the same time, Satawu says unions participating in the nationwide bus strike have decided that a request will be made to the Bargaining Council General Secretary to convene a meeting to try and settle the wage dispute.

Satawu's Zanele Sabela says hopefully a way forward can be achieved with the Bargaining Council on board.

“As we get into the third week [of the strike], we thought we should write to the Bargaining Council and say can we have another go at it?”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA