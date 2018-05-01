Labour Minister remains positive bus strike will end soon

This comes as bus employers say they are still open to negotiations with unions in a bid to end the nationwide strike that's now in the third week.

JOHANNESBURG – Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant says she remains positive that the bus strike will come to an end soon.

This comes as bus employers say they are still open to negotiations with unions in a bid to end the nationwide strike that's now in the third week.

Workers are demanding a 9.5% wage hike while the employer is offering 7%.

Oliphant says she's waiting for feedback from a meeting held on Monday about the way forward.

“There was only one issue that was outstanding but I believe that they will be able to resolve it. So, I hope yesterday they have dealt with the issues. But I’m looking forward to hearing maybe the positive news, but I’m still waiting.”

At the same time, Satawu says unions participating in the nationwide bus strike have decided that a request will be made to the Bargaining Council General Secretary to convene a meeting to try and settle the wage dispute.

Satawu's Zanele Sabela says hopefully a way forward can be achieved with the Bargaining Council on board.

“As we get into the third week [of the strike], we thought we should write to the Bargaining Council and say can we have another go at it?”