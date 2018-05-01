KZN police arrest most wanted suspect in Glebelands Hostel killings
The 38-year-old man will join seven others, who failed to make bail last week, also linked to the Glebelands killings.
JOHANNESBURG - Police in KwaZulu-Natal say they have made a breakthrough in arresting one of the most wanted suspects for murders linked to the Glebelands Hostel conflict.
The 38-year-old man has also been arrested on charges of attempted murder, among other crimes.
He will join seven others, who failed to make bail last week, also linked to the Glebelands killings.
They are all charged with murder and attempted murder, as well as conspiring to commit murders that took place at the hostel between August 2014 and March 2016.
Police spokesperson Thulani Zwane said: “The arrested suspect will appear on 2 May in Umlazi Magistrates Court. He will then join the other seven suspects who are still in custody after their bail application was successfully opposed by the police.”
Popular in Local
-
Police investigating cause of Akhumzi Jezile’s fatal car crash
-
Bus companies still willing to negotiate to end strike
-
3 more arrested for Moses Mabhida Stadium violence
-
Protest prompts closure of section of N2 in CT
-
R1.8m drug bust at OR Tambo Airport
-
[UPDATE] Mabuza: Our differences must not divide us
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.