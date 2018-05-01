KZN police arrest most wanted suspect in Glebelands Hostel killings

The 38-year-old man will join seven others, who failed to make bail last week, also linked to the Glebelands killings.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in KwaZulu-Natal say they have made a breakthrough in arresting one of the most wanted suspects for murders linked to the Glebelands Hostel conflict.

The 38-year-old man has also been arrested on charges of attempted murder, among other crimes.

He will join seven others, who failed to make bail last week, also linked to the Glebelands killings.

They are all charged with murder and attempted murder, as well as conspiring to commit murders that took place at the hostel between August 2014 and March 2016.

Police spokesperson Thulani Zwane said: “The arrested suspect will appear on 2 May in Umlazi Magistrates Court. He will then join the other seven suspects who are still in custody after their bail application was successfully opposed by the police.”