Heavy police presence on N3 after all lanes reopened
Truck drivers started torching the heavy-duty vehicles over the employment of foreign nationals’ police arrested a total of 54 people.
JOHANNESBURG – There's a heavy police presence on the N3 highway with a strong focus around the Mooi River Toll Plaza after Sunday night's violent protest.
Several trucks were set alight and looted forcing officials to close the busy highway in both directions.
All lanes have now been reopened.
Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant says this is an important issue that needs to be addressed.
“We’re making an arrangement together with the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal and the MEC for Transport. I said to the MEC, we can’t employ the foreign nationals without proper documents.”
