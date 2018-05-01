FA charges Newcastle's Slimani with violent conduct

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

FA charges Newcastle's Slimani with violent conduct

Slimani, who is on loan from Leicester City, appeared to kick out at West Brom defender Craig Dawson in the 80th minute of the match at St James’ Park.

Algerian striker Islam Slimani during the Bafana Bafana versus Algeria 2015 Afcon match. Picture: Twitter @FIFAcom.
Algerian striker Islam Slimani during the Bafana Bafana versus Algeria 2015 Afcon match. Picture: Twitter @FIFAcom.
3 hours ago

LONDON – Newcastle United forward Islam Slimani has been charged with violent conduct by the English Football Association (FA) following an off-the-ball incident during the Saturday’s 1-0 Premier League defeat by West Bromwich Albion.

Slimani, who is on loan from Leicester City, appeared to kick out at West Brom defender Craig Dawson in the 80th minute of the match at St James’ Park.

The incident was not spotted by referee David Coote but was caught on video and the Algeria international has until 1700 GMT on Tuesday to respond to the charge, the FA said on their website.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA