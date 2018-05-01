FA charges Newcastle's Slimani with violent conduct
Slimani, who is on loan from Leicester City, appeared to kick out at West Brom defender Craig Dawson in the 80th minute of the match at St James’ Park.
LONDON – Newcastle United forward Islam Slimani has been charged with violent conduct by the English Football Association (FA) following an off-the-ball incident during the Saturday’s 1-0 Premier League defeat by West Bromwich Albion.
The incident was not spotted by referee David Coote but was caught on video and the Algeria international has until 1700 GMT on Tuesday to respond to the charge, the FA said on their website.
