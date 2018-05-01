Eskom to sign new coal supply contracts soon
The utility is experiencing coal shortages at seven of its power stations which has raised concerns about the risk of load shedding.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it will have to sign a few contracts with new coal suppliers as it needs between three million tonnes and five million tonnes of coal delivered to its power stations.
Eskom says its diverting excess coal to the stations that are running low and has been granted permission by national treasury to sign new contracts for supplies.
Spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe says one supplier won't be enough.
“We will be signing a few contracts very soon and some of them could be finalised this month.”
