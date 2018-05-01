Eskom adamant lights won’t go off this winter

Optimum Coal Mine is asking Eskom to reduce its monthly coal supply from 400,000 to 200,000 tons for the remainder of its contract given its precarious financial position.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has assured South Africans that the lights will not go out as it’s presently negotiating with new coal providers and there is enough in reserve to supply power stations.

The power utility says it is moving with speed to ensure that there are no outages and its making use of excess coal from other stations for those running low or operating via diesel turbines.

The shortage stems from the Optimum Mine's failure to deliver coal as expected - with the mine now requesting to only deliver half of the 400,000 ton coal as contracted.

The mine is currently under business rescue after its owners, the controversial Gupta family, left the country.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe says the power utility is considering the request.

“Discussions between Eskom and the owners of Optimum Mine are ongoing. Obviously the owners are negotiating through a practitioner.”

He says reports that Eskom is planning to bail out the ailing company are false.

The two companies' business relation remains under scrutiny after it previously emerged that the power utility had made a prepayment of R569 million to Tegeta which owns Optimum for the supply of coal in 2016.

Following these revelations, then Eskom CEO Brian Molefe resigned.