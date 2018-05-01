Eskom adamant lights won’t go off this winter
Optimum Coal Mine is asking Eskom to reduce its monthly coal supply from 400,000 to 200,000 tons for the remainder of its contract given its precarious financial position.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has assured South Africans that the lights will not go out as it’s presently negotiating with new coal providers and there is enough in reserve to supply power stations.
The power utility says it is moving with speed to ensure that there are no outages and its making use of excess coal from other stations for those running low or operating via diesel turbines.
The shortage stems from the Optimum Mine's failure to deliver coal as expected - with the mine now requesting to only deliver half of the 400,000 ton coal as contracted.
The mine is currently under business rescue after its owners, the controversial Gupta family, left the country.
Optimum Coal Mine is now asking Eskom to reduce its monthly coal supply from 400,000 to 200,000 tons for the remainder of its contract given its precarious financial position.
Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe says the power utility is considering the request.
“Discussions between Eskom and the owners of Optimum Mine are ongoing. Obviously the owners are negotiating through a practitioner.”
He says reports that Eskom is planning to bail out the ailing company are false.
The two companies' business relation remains under scrutiny after it previously emerged that the power utility had made a prepayment of R569 million to Tegeta which owns Optimum for the supply of coal in 2016.
Following these revelations, then Eskom CEO Brian Molefe resigned.
More in Business
-
Eskom to sign new coal supply contracts soon
-
WhatsApp co-founder to quit in loss of privacy advocate at Facebook
-
Trump postpones decision on metals tariffs for Canada, EU, Mexico
-
Rand weakens as dollar rally continues, stocks lift
-
CT taxi drivers consider fare increase as fuel price hike looms
-
Eskom doing 'everything possible' to avoid load shedding
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.