CT resident blames faulty WMD for R50K water bill

De Tijger resident Winifred Archillies says their problems started in 2017 when they paid for an Aqualoc WMD to be installed at the City of Cape Town’s request.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town resident says she refuses to pay a water bill of more than R50,000 that’s a result of a faulty water management device (WMD).

Groups like the Cape Town Water Crisis Coalition and Environmental Monitoring Group have criticised the roll-out of these devices as part of the city’s drought interventions plan.

The device is supposed to curb water usage by cutting off the water supply when a household reaches a certain limit.

But Archillies says a city official was at their house over the weekend, confirming the device hadn’t detected a leak on the property, which led to a water bill of more than R50,000.

“When this problem started in 2017 we tried to get a refund from the city and it was declined although their water meter was not working.”

The city says if a water meter is faulty and this is confirmed by a meter test, it will then pay for the replacement, but a customer will not be reimbursed.