Cosatu: WC public transport system failing working class

The trade union federation is leading a march in the Cape Town CBD on Tuesday as part of Workers' Day.

Cosatu members gathering outside the Castle of Good Hope in Cape Town for the May Day march. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
Cosatu members gathering outside the Castle of Good Hope in Cape Town for the May Day march. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
5 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says the public transport system in the Western Cape is failing the working class.

The trade union federation is leading a march in the Cape Town CBD on Tuesday as part of Workers' Day.

Dozens of workers, many clad in red T-shirts, are marching from the Castle of Good Hope in Cape Town to different points.

Cosatu provincial chairperson Motlatsi Tsubane says they’ll be handing over a memorandum at Parliament, the Western Cape government’s offices and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) offices.

“Most of the workers in the Western Cape use trains. We know for a fact that there are a limited number of trains operating on the central line. We are demanding Prasa to fix that problem with immediate effect.”

Tsubane says among their grievances are the City of Cape Town’s proposed tariff increases.

“They can’t increase rates while they don’t give people what they deserve.”

