Cosatu: WC public transport system failing working class
The trade union federation is leading a march in the Cape Town CBD on Tuesday as part of Workers' Day.
CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says the public transport system in the Western Cape is failing the working class.
The trade union federation is leading a march in the Cape Town CBD on Tuesday as part of Workers' Day.
Dozens of workers, many clad in red T-shirts, are marching from the Castle of Good Hope in Cape Town to different points.
#WorkersDay Workers gathered in front of the Castle of Good Hope in CT today as part of COSATU’s “May Day Celebration”, along with SACTWU, ANC, SACP & SANCO. MM pic.twitter.com/hZPwbcxi8s— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 1, 2018
Cosatu provincial chairperson Motlatsi Tsubane says they’ll be handing over a memorandum at Parliament, the Western Cape government’s offices and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) offices.
“Most of the workers in the Western Cape use trains. We know for a fact that there are a limited number of trains operating on the central line. We are demanding Prasa to fix that problem with immediate effect.”
#WorkersDay A Metrorail representative accepts the memorandum. COSATU’s Tony Ehrenreich says they want PRASA to fix the on-going train problems in the province. MM pic.twitter.com/h9jWx8Ny1w— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 1, 2018
Tsubane says among their grievances are the City of Cape Town’s proposed tariff increases.
“They can’t increase rates while they don’t give people what they deserve.”
#WorkersDay #CapeTown The group is now at Parliament. Defense minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is here to accept the memorandum. MM pic.twitter.com/VDVHwFdud5— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 1, 2018
Popular in Local
-
Police investigating cause of Akhumzi Jezile’s fatal car crash
-
Bus companies still willing to negotiate to end strike
-
3 more arrested for Moses Mabhida Stadium violence
-
Protest prompts closure of section of N2 in CT
-
R1.8m drug bust at OR Tambo Airport
-
[UPDATE] Mabuza: Our differences must not divide us
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.