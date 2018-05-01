Popular Topics
City of CT counting costs after Macassar municipal building torched

Firefighters had to be escorted to the scene by law enforcement officers.

FILE: Hundreds of disgruntled Macassar residents gathered near the police station threatening to vandalize more public property. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Hundreds of disgruntled Macassar residents gathered near the police station threatening to vandalize more public property. Picture: EWN.
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town is counting the cost of damage to a municipal building in Macassar, which was torched on Monday.

Protesters descended on the building to vent their grievances over housing issues.

Firefighters had to be escorted to the scene by law enforcement officers.

The City of Cape Town's Stuart Diamond says: “But really the statement is that from the city’s point of view, we don’t accept the vandalism of the City’s property and obviously, the extra costs that come up with that for replacing and obviously taking away money that could be used for rolling out services.”

