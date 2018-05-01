City of CT counting costs after Macassar municipal building torched
Firefighters had to be escorted to the scene by law enforcement officers.
CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town is counting the cost of damage to a municipal building in Macassar, which was torched on Monday.
Protesters descended on the building to vent their grievances over housing issues.
The City of Cape Town's Stuart Diamond says: “But really the statement is that from the city’s point of view, we don’t accept the vandalism of the City’s property and obviously, the extra costs that come up with that for replacing and obviously taking away money that could be used for rolling out services.”
