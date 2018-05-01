Popular Topics
Case against Ngcobo church members postponed

The 11 men are charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The houses belonging to the Mancoba Seven Angels Ministries Church Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
The houses belonging to the Mancoba Seven Angels Ministries Church Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
5 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The case against 11 members of the Seven Angels Ministries Church in Ngcobo will be heard again in the local magistrates court later in May.

The men are charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with aggravating circumstances and were arrested following a raid on their compound earlier this year.

The accused have abandoned bail.

The Seven Angels Ministries Church in Ngcobo is at the centre of the investigation into the killing of five police officers and an off-duty soldier in February.

The facility has since been shut down.

It's believed the accused plotted to commit a robbery while living at the church compound.

The Hawks' Eastern Cape spokesperson Captain Anelisa Feni said: “The matter has been postponed to 24 May for further investigation.”

Five other men linked to the police station murders will make another appearance in the Ngcobo District Court next Monday.

