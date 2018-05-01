Case against Ngcobo church members postponed

-
[WATCH] Kim agrees to meet Trump at Demilitarised ZoneWorld
-
#WorkersDay: Cosatu urges workers to remain unitedLocal
-
Weinstein Company set to be taken over by Lantern Capital: sourcesWorld
-
Vredendal traffic cop appears in court on fraud and corruption chargesLocal
-
Heavy police presence on N3 after all lanes reopenedLocal
-
Trump sends Buhari back home with stern warningsWorld
-
-
Capetonians drops average water consumption to a record lowLocal
-
City of CT counting costs after Macassar municipal building torchedLocal
-
Labour Minister remains positive bus strike will end soonLocal
-
Formula One to launch live Twitter showSport
-
Alli and Kane on target as Spurs bolster top four hopesSport
-
FA charges Newcastle's Slimani with violent conductSport
-
Honda start talks with Red Bull over 2019 engine supplySport
-
Real Madrid will attack Bayern, vows ZidaneSport
-
Moerat to lead Junior Boks to World Rugby U20 ChampsSport
-
How old is 'Big Ben'? The trivia Meghan Markle must know to become BritishLifestyle
-
-
Blac Chyna pregnant with third child?Lifestyle
-
Ashley Judd suing Harvey WeinsteinLifestyle
-
Akhumzi Jezile’s family prepares to lay him to restLocal
-
Jackie Chan's daughter says she's homeless due to homophobic parentsLifestyle
-
Miley Cyrus not sorry for posing topless at 15Lifestyle
-
Cosby's past words on drugs and sex led to conviction: jurorLifestyle
-
Q&A: What would happen in a world without vaccines?Lifestyle
-
Mbete, Modise slam new IAAF testosterone regulationsPolitics
-
Maimane: DA will take SA to promised landPolitics
-
DA: Patricia de Lille issue has dragged on for too longPolitics
-
Maimane: People call me mini-MandelaPolitics
-
'We must confront white privilege & black poverty'Politics
-
Mahumapelo: NW traditional leaders support mePolitics
-
[BOOK EXTRACT] Sorry, Not Sorry by Haji Mohamed DawjeeOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Korean peace process depends on the US and ChinaOpinion
-
[OPINION] South Africa’s imperfect and difficult transitionOpinion
-
[BOOK EXTRACT] Winging ItOpinion
-
[OPINION] Stereotyping holds us backOpinion
-
[OPINION] Dare we dream again as we celebrate our 23rd Freedom Day?Opinion
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
WhatsApp co-founder to quit in loss of privacy advocate at FacebookBusiness
-
Trump postpones decision on metals tariffs for Canada, EU, MexicoWorld
-
Rand weakens as dollar rally continues, stocks liftBusiness
-
CT taxi drivers consider fare increase as fuel price hike loomsBusiness
-
Eskom doing 'everything possible' to avoid load sheddingBusiness
-
Eskom in talks with Optimum's business rescue practitioners over coal supplyBusiness
Case against Ngcobo church members postponed
The 11 men are charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with aggravating circumstances.
CAPE TOWN - The case against 11 members of the Seven Angels Ministries Church in Ngcobo will be heard again in the local magistrates court later in May.
The men are charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with aggravating circumstances and were arrested following a raid on their compound earlier this year.
The accused have abandoned bail.
The Seven Angels Ministries Church in Ngcobo is at the centre of the investigation into the killing of five police officers and an off-duty soldier in February.
The facility has since been shut down.
It's believed the accused plotted to commit a robbery while living at the church compound.
The Hawks' Eastern Cape spokesperson Captain Anelisa Feni said: “The matter has been postponed to 24 May for further investigation.”
Five other men linked to the police station murders will make another appearance in the Ngcobo District Court next Monday.
