Case against man (71) accused of mentally ill son’s murder postponed

It is unclear when the murder was committed but police recovered the victim's body parts over the weekend

JOHANNESBURG - A 71-year-old man accused of killings his 46-year-old mentally ill son will be back in court next week as investigations continue.

He appeared on Monday in the Atteridgeville Magistrates Court.

It is unclear when the murder was committed but police recovered the victim's body parts over the weekend.

Police spokesman Kay Makhubela said: “Even this morning, some of the evidence was recovered.”