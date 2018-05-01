Capetonians drops average water consumption to a record low

Water consumption is at 505 million litres per day over the past week.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town has dropped its average water consumption to a record low of 505 million litres per day over the past week.

Two weeks ago, consumption was at 507 million litres a day compared to the previous week when it was at 542 million litres.

Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson has applauded those Capetonians who are doing their bit to cut back.

“I would like to encourage residents who have not done so, to look at ways of lowering their water use. For instance, short showers, flushing the toilet when it’s absolutely necessary because by all saving together, we can achieve our target.”