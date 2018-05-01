Bus strike: Employers deny giving unions ultimatum over salary increment

Efforts by both the transport and labour ministers to try to find a resolution to the wage dispute failed last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Bus employers say they haven’t given unions any ultimatum regarding a wage increase demand in the sector.

Workers have been on strike for three weeks. They are now demanding a 9.5% salary hike.

Employers insist the sector cannot afford an increase that is over 8.5%.

John Dammert from the employer’s caucus says while their position hasn’t changed they’re still open to further talks.

“We’ve indicated to the CCMA that we’re still open for further discussion so that we can reach a mutual, beneficial resolution to this problem.”

Efforts by both the transport and labour ministers to try to find a resolution to the wage dispute failed last week.

The City of Cape Town says that its MyCiTi bus service remains suspended until further notice.

Mayoral committee member Brett Herron says they’re uncertain when the deadlocked wage negotiations will be resolved.

Meanwhile, Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant says she remains positive that the bus strike will come to an end soon.