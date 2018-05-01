Body of missing St Helena Bay fisherman recovered

The fishing boat capsized on Sunday night and police have opened an inquest docket.

CAPE TOWN - Police divers have recovered the body of a fisherman who went missing in St Helena Bay.

The fishing boat capsized on Sunday night and police have opened an inquest docket.

The National Sea Rescue Institute’s Craig Lambinon said: “The Normandie was located 13 nautical miles off-shore of St Helena Bay. Police divers scuba dived on the capsized vessel and the body of the missing fisherman was located and recovered. The body has been taken into the care of the Forensic Pathology Services.”