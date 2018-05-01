Blasts kill around 20 in northeast Nigeria's Mubi - Adamawa police commissioner

The blasts bore the hallmarks of Islamist militant group Boko Haram and follow Thursday’s attack by the jihadist group on Maiduguri, which killed four people.

YOLA, Nigeria - Blasts in and around a mosque killed around 20 people in the northeast Nigerian town of Mubi on Tuesday, the police commissioner of Adamawa state said.

The blasts bore the hallmarks of Islamist militant group Boko Haram and follow Thursday’s attack by the jihadist group on Maiduguri, the capital of neighbouring Borno state, which killed four people.